Can Immersive Frequencies Transport You Within Music?

Craig Goldberg the Co-Founder of inHarmony explains how to Immerse yourself in a three-dimensional musical journey that will transport you to another realm!🌌🎶
Imagine this: You're enveloped in the same frequencies you're feeling, creating an otherworldly experience where you become one with the music.
It's like stepping inside a three-dimensional sonic wonderland!🎵💫
Craig Goldberg further elaborates Whether you're seated on a meditation cushion with tactile transducers beneath you or using headphones to amplify the sounds, your mind interprets it as a fully immersive adventure.
🧘♀️✨The frequencies you hear and feel harmonize, delivering a unique sensory experience that captivates your senses.
As you surrender to this extraordinary journey, something magical happens. Your body begins to sync with the music, entering a meditative state characterized by alpha and theta brain waves. ⏳💆♀️ In this blissful state, time loses its hold, and your eyes gently close as you surrender to the captivating melodies.
Get ready to lose yourself in the enchanting power of music! 🎶💫
Follow the link in our bio or check out the description to experience the full episode.🌟🔗
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.