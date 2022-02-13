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Deceive and Beguiled Not A Space Agency
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288 views • February 13, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nHZhkh...
Truckers Block Windsor-Detroit Border as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Announces End of Vaccine Mandates
The Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy entered its 11th day today, as two border crossings from Canada to the U.S. were closed down by protesters. Rebel News is reporting that the Alberta - Montana border at Coutts has been closed again, this time by farmers. The border crossing in Alberta was not the only border closed down overnight, however, as the bridge between Windsor and Detroit was also blocked and shut down. Ian Miles Cheong of Rebel News reports: "The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan has been completely blockaded by a convoy of trucks protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which remains ongoing in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa. Efforts by the Freedom Convoy further in the north spilled over to the border crossing, the largest international suspension bridge and a major transportation artery between the United States and Canada as protesters blocked traffic on Monday evening. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Gregg Ward, the president of Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry said that the bridge closing is unprecedented and that the last time the bridge closed for a protest was in 1990." Meanwhile, back in Alberta, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested, again, as he tried to join the protesters in Coutts. Rebel News is reporting that he was arrested by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home in Calgary. In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe announced today that all proof of vaccine mandates in Saskatchewan will end this coming Sunday. He did not reference the Truckers Convoy, but instead used the excuse that the COVID-19 vaccines were "not effective" in stopping transmission of the current variant, Omicron, and that therefore the mandates are no longer needed. Since he erroneously stated that the vaccines were effective for past variants of COVID-19, he obviously left the door open to issue mandates again in the future, and of course never mentioned just how deadly these shots are, especially for children. In fact, his Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, followed his remarks by encouraging children to get one of the deadly shots. However, Premier Scott Moe said it was "time to heal" and time for people in Saskatchewan to come together and stop judging their neighbors and others in their community for having differences of opinion on the wearing of masks and getting vaccines. Will this announcement now pave the way for the rest of the Canadian Government to end vaccine mandates while still "saving face" and not referencing the Trucker Convoy protests?
At least one hundred protesters and dozens of vehicles blocked traffic between the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the Ambassador Bridge, for the third day on Wednesday as some truckers have been given orders to re-route deliveries hundreds of miles to avoid logjams. "Problems for motorists heading toward the U.S. border continue. The Ambassador Bridge between Win
38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions Covid 19 Vaccines
1,071,854 Reports
Through January 21, 2022
22,607
DEATHS
121,597
HOSPITALIZATIONS
115,335
URGENT CARE
166,738
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
8,952
ANAPHYLAXIS
13,348
BELL'S PALSY
3,786
Miscarriages
11,502
Heart Attacks
29,716
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
40,069
Permanently Disabled
5,350
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
25,777
Life Threatening
38,603
Severe Allergic Reaction
12,068
Shingles
37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die
A Warning From "OTT TV" https://www.bitchute.com/video/92VwDC...
ROMANS 1:21-25
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
LEVITICUS 26:22
I will also send wild beasts among you, which shall rob you of your children, and destroy your cattle, and make you few in number; and your high ways shall be desolate.
2nd part of "in Chimerica They Trust" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Am... PRT 1
31 And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate.
Truckers Block Windsor-Detroit Border as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Announces End of Vaccine Mandates
The Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy entered its 11th day today, as two border crossings from Canada to the U.S. were closed down by protesters. Rebel News is reporting that the Alberta - Montana border at Coutts has been closed again, this time by farmers. The border crossing in Alberta was not the only border closed down overnight, however, as the bridge between Windsor and Detroit was also blocked and shut down. Ian Miles Cheong of Rebel News reports: "The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan has been completely blockaded by a convoy of trucks protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which remains ongoing in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa. Efforts by the Freedom Convoy further in the north spilled over to the border crossing, the largest international suspension bridge and a major transportation artery between the United States and Canada as protesters blocked traffic on Monday evening. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Gregg Ward, the president of Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry said that the bridge closing is unprecedented and that the last time the bridge closed for a protest was in 1990." Meanwhile, back in Alberta, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested, again, as he tried to join the protesters in Coutts. Rebel News is reporting that he was arrested by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home in Calgary. In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe announced today that all proof of vaccine mandates in Saskatchewan will end this coming Sunday. He did not reference the Truckers Convoy, but instead used the excuse that the COVID-19 vaccines were "not effective" in stopping transmission of the current variant, Omicron, and that therefore the mandates are no longer needed. Since he erroneously stated that the vaccines were effective for past variants of COVID-19, he obviously left the door open to issue mandates again in the future, and of course never mentioned just how deadly these shots are, especially for children. In fact, his Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, followed his remarks by encouraging children to get one of the deadly shots. However, Premier Scott Moe said it was "time to heal" and time for people in Saskatchewan to come together and stop judging their neighbors and others in their community for having differences of opinion on the wearing of masks and getting vaccines. Will this announcement now pave the way for the rest of the Canadian Government to end vaccine mandates while still "saving face" and not referencing the Trucker Convoy protests?
At least one hundred protesters and dozens of vehicles blocked traffic between the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the Ambassador Bridge, for the third day on Wednesday as some truckers have been given orders to re-route deliveries hundreds of miles to avoid logjams. "Problems for motorists heading toward the U.S. border continue. The Ambassador Bridge between Win
38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions Covid 19 Vaccines
1,071,854 Reports
Through January 21, 2022
22,607
DEATHS
121,597
HOSPITALIZATIONS
115,335
URGENT CARE
166,738
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
8,952
ANAPHYLAXIS
13,348
BELL'S PALSY
3,786
Miscarriages
11,502
Heart Attacks
29,716
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
40,069
Permanently Disabled
5,350
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
25,777
Life Threatening
38,603
Severe Allergic Reaction
12,068
Shingles
37,927 Deaths and 3,392,632 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Young People Continue to Die
A Warning From "OTT TV" https://www.bitchute.com/video/92VwDC...
ROMANS 1:21-25
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
LEVITICUS 26:22
I will also send wild beasts among you, which shall rob you of your children, and destroy your cattle, and make you few in number; and your high ways shall be desolate.
2nd part of "in Chimerica They Trust" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Am... PRT 1
31 And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate.
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