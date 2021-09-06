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Has the Warning About Mass Vaccine Deployment Given by Dr Geert Vanden Bossche Arrived?
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111 views • September 06, 2021
Back in March 2021 Del Bigtree promoted the warning that Doctor Geert Vanden Bossche gave the scientists of the world to look into the science and check what he suggests we may see.
Geert is a virologist and designs vaccines worked with the Gates', and developed the Ebola Vaccine. He put his reputation on the line and pleaded for the vaccine rollout to stop for the sake of the next generation.
The warning and Del's promotion of it brought a backlash onto Del and The Highwire. This segment Del responds to some criticism and talks with others to open up the discussion.
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
Geert is a virologist and designs vaccines worked with the Gates', and developed the Ebola Vaccine. He put his reputation on the line and pleaded for the vaccine rollout to stop for the sake of the next generation.
The warning and Del's promotion of it brought a backlash onto Del and The Highwire. This segment Del responds to some criticism and talks with others to open up the discussion.
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
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