Clearing Debris at the Odesa Seaport Administration and the neighboring Vostok Bank - Destroyed by a Nighttime Missile Attack by Russia on the Ukrainian Port Infrastructure.

Clearing debris at the site of the Odesa Seaport Administration and the neighboring Vostok Bank, destroyed by a nighttime missile attack on the Ukrainian port infrastructure.
The Russian Federation's attack on July 19 severely damaged the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chernomorsk, resulting in the destruction of 60,000 tons of grain. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's press service, it will take at least a year to fully restore the port's operations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.