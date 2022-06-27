KijaniAmariAK: The Goat of Kyiv #44 & The Crazy Rulers of the World! [26.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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On June 24, 2022 A goat in Kyiv triggered a booby trap that was set up around a hospital seriously wounding 40 Russian soldiers. In this episode we will uncover the true meaning behind this event.To watch the FULL video and gain access to all the other videos as well, purchase your subscription to:

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2,399 Views jun 26, 2022

KijaniAmariAK

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