On Cam: Israeli Soldier Hurls Grenade At West Bank Mosque During Azan

An Israeli soldier threw a grenade at a mosque in the Palestinian village of Budrus near Ramallah in the West Bank. The incident took place when Azan was going on. The IDF said in a statement that it has suspended a soldier who was filmed throwing a stun grenade into the mosque. Watch this video to know more.
Hindustan Times
