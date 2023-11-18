Create New Account
On Cam: Israeli Soldier Hurls Grenade At West Bank Mosque During Azan
An Israeli soldier threw a grenade at a mosque in the Palestinian village of Budrus near Ramallah in the West Bank. The incident took place when Azan was going on. The IDF said in a statement that it has suspended a soldier who was filmed throwing a stun grenade into the mosque. Watch this video to know more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

