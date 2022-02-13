Naturalized Figure Skater Zhu Yi Facing Backlash for Poor Performance During Winter Olympics

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02/10/2022 Naturalized figure skater Zhu Yi is facing huge backlash on Chinese social media for falling twice during her performance at the Winter Olympics. Born and raised in LA, California, she gave up her American citizenship to represent Communist China. She probably regrets her decision now.