Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad
The inscription on the monument says: "You, who are alive, know that we didn't want to leave this land, and we didn't. We fought to the death by the dark Neva. We died so that you could live".
Adding:
Putin will hold talks tomorrow with Syria’s transitional president, the Kremlin announced.