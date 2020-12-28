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UNLIKE FBI STAGED FAKE CAR BOMB - THIS IS A REAL CAR BOMB GOING OFF AT CHECKPOINT 12 LEADING INTO GREEN ZONE - BAGHDAD, IRAQ ;THE GREEN ZONE IN 2004 EXPERIENCED CAR BOMBS EVERY MORNING AND EVENING
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312 views • December 28, 2020
ONLY ELECT U.S. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS THAT REMOVE THE FBI FROM THE STATES AND ELIMINATE THIS CRIMINAL RACKETEERING ORGANIZATION FROM EXISTENCE. WHEN WE ABOLISH THIS GOVERNMENT AND REMOVE THE CANCER FROM IT - THERE WILL NOT BE A FBI LEFT AND THOSE THAT WORK THERE WILL NEVER WORK FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OR ANY COMPANY THAT HAS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS.
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