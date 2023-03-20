Moms On A Mission | Education | Special Guest: Ryan Davis, Functional Fitness by Ryan | Intermittent Fasting | Lifestyle Medicine

On this episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms welcome guest Ryan Davis. Today’s topic is focused on health and the moms are on a mission to help educate, awake and activate moms to make healthy lifestyle choices.





Today’s guest, Ryan Davis, is a certified trainer who specializes in functional fitness and is an expert in intermittent fasting. Ryan defines functional fitness and explains why it is so important to implement the basic elements of functional fitness into everyone's individual lifestyle. He tells us about his own unique experiences as a young man and how functional fitness helped him to become healthier and more physically fit. He also gives all the details on what it was like to own a fitness studio during the Covid pandemic and how the current Culture war affects his business and clients.





Ryan explains the ins and outs of intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting has been a buzzword in recent years as it relates to weight loss. Ryan helps navigate us through some of the misconceptions about fasting and how it can be a successful weight loss tool for many people. Miriam gives her personal story about her weight gain during covid, the struggle to lose the pounds and what she found worked best for her. Ryan coached Miriam and he will encourage you, too, as you look for ways to start choosing more healthy habits. In this episode, the moms encourage their listeners to take Ryan’s advice and start with small steps like: 1. Keep a fitness/nutrition/wellness journal, 2. Move more, 3. Drink more water. (half your weight in ounces)





Links:





https://www.healthline.com/health-news/61-percent-of-americans-say-they-gained-weight-during-the-pandemic





Romans 8:28 NIV - And we know that in all things God - Bible Gateway





https://www.acefitness.org/resources/everyone/blog/5380/8-ways-to-add-more-movement-throughout-your-day/





https://cdymca.org/7-tips-for-keeping-a-fitness-journal/



