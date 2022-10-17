Feast of Tabernacles, a King's Epitaph & Willie Spence's Last Message

The Feast of Tabernacles, the King's epitaph and Willie Spence's final message -- what do these events have in common? Just as we thank God for providing in the years past, so we can trust the LORD GOD and praise Him by faith for the present and future. Yes, God has everything under control, as Dave Wilkerson once said, even though the world seems upside down, inside out and backwards. What can we do to right things, and what would God have us do?

