when he was about to be covered in snow, he let out a howl as if to call for help
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Pitiful Animal


June 10, 2023


A woman said that right next to her house a dog was knocked down or beaten

She called many places but all refused the boy

He was Zhora, his psyche was starting to panic

I was hurrying to get him to leave and go to the best vet

Zhora looked at me gratefully because someone finally came to his rescue


Blood tests, abdominal and cardiac ultrasound, and MRI scans were performed one after another

Zhora suffered a spinal injury

But there was no need for surgery because the doctor thought the edema would heal quickly

He needed massage, diapers and constant care to stop bedwetting

Zhora was very sociable, kind and did not ask for anything


During those days, I searched for options to treat Zhora

The vet said put the guy to sleep forever.

But for me that was impossible

He had been repairing for hours, he no longer felt pain

He ate very well, went to the bathroom by himself after a simple massage

I was trying until the last minute, to give him a chance to live


Zhora had been at the vet for almost 4 weeks since the rehabilitation session

He had a miraculous health recovery device

I hoped that with constant effort, he would definitely walk on all fours

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jb_yc9VqXwg


