"There Ain’t No Client List" is a snarky, rebellious anthem blending '90s alternative rock and pop-punk energy. With biting lyrics and explosive gang vocals, the track tears into the ever-shifting narrative around Epstein’s "suicide" and infamous client list, mocking the gaslighting, sudden amnesia, and outright denial from those who swore they’d expose the truth. From vanishing files to flip-flopping pundits, it’s a darkly comic middle finger to the elites who still think we’ll buy their lies.

AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI.

