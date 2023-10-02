Create New Account
RABIES in the Vaccine aka Bioweapon Exposed by Dr. Betsy Eads and John Di Lemme - IMPORTANT! SPREAD! BOMBSHELL INFO!
Perfect Society
195 Subscribers
355 views
Published a day ago

Perhaps someone could post a link to the patents Dr. Betsy Eads talks about in this video or better yet: please Skype me: prologic999.Because the nocebo and placebo effect are both scientifically proven:

In theory it is possible there is no virus, no spike protein and no 40 trillion injected mRNA molecules and only beam technology is used to induce the diseases:

"make a disease epidemic by imprinting the disease ‘signature’ right into the cellular structure"

12 Things You Should Know About Scalar Weapons

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/07/12-Things-You-Should-Know-About-Scalar-Weapons/

What have you proven beyond any reasonable doubt to yourself?

Don't assume anything!

Can the mRNA 'vaccine' cause Rabies?


Link to the original video:

RABIES in the Vaccine a.k.a. Bioweapon Exposed by Dr. Betsy Eads and John Di Lemme

John Di Lemme - America's Motivational and Marketing Expert

https://rumble.com/v15ho1h-rabies-in-the-vaccine-a.k.a.-as-a-bioweapon-exposed-by-dr.-betsy-eads-and-j.html


militarygenocideside effectspandemicdepopulationpatentssafetydarpaintelligencedoctordeathsdefenseprogramrabiesbioweaponmass murderrisksmodernaadverse reactionspfizercovid-19mrna vaccinebetsy eadsadept p3

