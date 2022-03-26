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Bases 37 Part 8 Max Spiers on Christine J harts radio show
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229 views • March 26, 2022
Special inclusion of one of the final interviews with Max, via the phone just before his death in Poland a couple of months later in June. Feb 29th 2016. Hart is a former Mi6 Front agent, and had several interv ews with Max, and Miles Johnston.
These were aired as Bases 50. This section is included as a Bases 37 to help keep the material together
These were aired as Bases 50. This section is included as a Bases 37 to help keep the material together
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