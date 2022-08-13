CLIP: CAN REAL CHRISTIANS PLEASE STAND UP??

There is a righteous requirement on the true church of Jesus Christ to STAND FOR TRUTH. To know truth, seek truth, and live truth. "For you desire truth in the inward parts" says King David, indicating that for a man to truly walk with God HE MUST BE FREE OF THE DESIRE TO LIVE SAFE IN LIES RATHER THAN FACE THE TRUTH. The wickedness of the devil, the greatest trick of this hour is sending FAT, LAZY TARES to shout down the truth, but I will lift up my voice like a trumpet in Zion and say EVERYTHING GOD GAVE ME TO SAY. Let the real church receive it and the chaff keep blowing past as they have since the days of John the Baptist. The full video for this will be live tomorrow. God bless.

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PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/



