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EntertheStars: The 'Invasion' is Happening NOW Taking the STEP, Taking Your Emotions! [15.11.2021]
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110 views • November 16, 2021
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
2,937 views Nov 15, 2021
EntertheStars RELOADED - 65.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Za7ywYmJU_Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
2,937 views Nov 15, 2021
EntertheStars RELOADED - 65.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Za7ywYmJU_Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
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