SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-save-the-world/
You know what the most powerful weapon in the world is, don't you? And you know how to use that weapon to change the course of human history, right? If not, don't fret! James is here to tell you all about it. Don't miss this short, simple, to-the-point presentation on How To Save The World in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: ad28ccaede26cd8f
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.