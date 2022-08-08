The WINNING continues! TRUMP wins STRAW POLL! Many waking up! Cabal losing their HOLD! Not over yet!

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LT of And We Know
August 8, 2022
We are seeing the President .. President Trump that is… ramping up his speeches and really making it appear that he will make a comeback and that all will be changing soon. The Enemy is always trying to stop us, but these speeches and seeing folks waking up on social media is something we can’t ignore.. let’s see the CPAC speech and more today…
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