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Chicago Kidnapping: Aftermath
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14 views • September 15, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3555/want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
"I am an evil demon, I mean straight white Trump voting man currently living in Chicago. As a student, comedian, entrepreneur and child care worker I've had nearly the full range of experiences the liberal haven has to offer, dealing with the DePaul Milo riot, watching my pro Trump comedian friend get banned from comedy shows and bullied, I've been paid under minimum wage to watch abused children with employers who refuse to do anything to help the kids. My girlfriend's brother and our friend have been mugged just outside where we live, and our college tries to push the social justice agenda frequently. I've had more negative experiences with this city than I can count. The recent torture incident was sickening and I've seen college radicals from all around, but especially young black Chicagoans continue to push white privilege as a cause of the insanity.”
“I would like to discuss how to make a difference in these environments both at a cultural or grass roots level and how Trump can help these cities who don't even seem to want his help. I am trying to start a business and continue to debate and speak up whenever I reasonably can, what else can be done?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3555/want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
"I am an evil demon, I mean straight white Trump voting man currently living in Chicago. As a student, comedian, entrepreneur and child care worker I've had nearly the full range of experiences the liberal haven has to offer, dealing with the DePaul Milo riot, watching my pro Trump comedian friend get banned from comedy shows and bullied, I've been paid under minimum wage to watch abused children with employers who refuse to do anything to help the kids. My girlfriend's brother and our friend have been mugged just outside where we live, and our college tries to push the social justice agenda frequently. I've had more negative experiences with this city than I can count. The recent torture incident was sickening and I've seen college radicals from all around, but especially young black Chicagoans continue to push white privilege as a cause of the insanity.”
“I would like to discuss how to make a difference in these environments both at a cultural or grass roots level and how Trump can help these cities who don't even seem to want his help. I am trying to start a business and continue to debate and speak up whenever I reasonably can, what else can be done?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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