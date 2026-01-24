Silent poison: the cdc's hidden truth about vaccine damage in black infant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent poison is essential reading for parents.Healthcare, professionals, public health advocates in any one concerned about medical ethics.And the right to inform consent, it is particularly vital for black families And communities disproportionately affected by systemic health care Inequities, offering them the knowledge to make empowered decisions about their children's health.This book is called to action for a new paradigm In medicine, one that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and wellbeing of all children over corporate and institutional interest.