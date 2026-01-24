BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Silent poison: the cdc's hidden truth about vaccine damage in black infant
TLC
32 views • 1 day ago

Silent poison is essential reading for parents.Healthcare, professionals, public health advocates in any one concerned about medical ethics.And the right to inform consent, it is particularly vital for black families And communities disproportionately affected by systemic health care Inequities, offering them the knowledge to make empowered decisions about their children's health.This book is called to action for a new paradigm In medicine, one that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and wellbeing of all children over corporate and institutional interest.

Keywords
thimerosalvaccine damagedmercury poisoncdc suppression of information
