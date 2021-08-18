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There is no scientific evidence that SARS CoV-2 (covid-19) was ever properly isolated and sequenced.
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21 views • August 18, 2021
In sezon 2020/21 influenza virus almost disappeared from the Earth and so called "SARS CoV-2" virus was was skyrocket instead. Is SARS CoV-2 virus just influenza virus, re-branded / renamed?
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