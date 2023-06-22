Create New Account
Experiencing the Results of Every Single Action I Took, Karma, Calling Upon God, The Highest Law of the Universe, Divine Love, Grace And Mercy, Emotional Process of Forgiveness and The Results
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
79 Subscribers
9 views
Published Thursday

Original:https://youtu.be/IW7apqmgJMc

20090927 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P2


Cut:

10m51s - 15m25s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
calling upon goddivine love pathsoul conditioncelestial spiritssoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoul awakeninggrief and repentancegrace and mercy of godbeginning of awakeningemotional forgivenessforgiving myselfhow to forgivethe highest law of universeshame and repentancehealing with godrepentance and abortionkarma and abortion

