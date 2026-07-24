Scott Zimmerman of MagaScene Interviews RG911

I sat down with Scott and his co-host Jeff for what was supposed to be a quick catch-up. It turned into one of the more energizing conversations I’ve had in a while — partly because Jeff came in with this incredible parallel research into the financial network behind everything, and partly because Scott, bless him, gave me the floor to walk through the evidence the way I always wish I could: without much interruption, without spin, just the facts.





I’ve been doing this since 2006. I was driving home from a construction meeting in the SF Bay Area when I heard an interview with David Ray Griffin on the radio. He was talking about explosions — testimony from first responders who heard them, felt them, saw them — before the tower even came down. I hadn’t heard any of that. I’d bought the official story completely, hook, line, and sinker, like almost everyone else. I wanted us to go into Iraq and Afghanistan and get “those bastards.”

I’m an architect; these are buildings. So I couldn’t just let it go. I spent two weeks with my worldview turned upside down, and then I did what I thought any architect would do — I built a presentation and showed it to the fourteen architects and engineers at the firm I worked for. They came because I bought them pizza. But every single one of them raised their hand and said, “You’re right. These are controlled demolitions.” That was the moment I knew I couldn’t walk away from this. Nineteen years and 3,600 A/E signatures later, I still haven’t.





What I wanted people to understand in this conversation is that Building 7 alone should end the debate. A 47-story steel-framed fire-proofed high-rise, hit by no plane, with small office fires that had already burned out — and it came down in a straight, symmetrical, near-free-fall collapse. That doesn’t happen from fire. Ever. Not before 9/11, not since. I walked Scott and Jeff through the University of Alaska Fairbanks study, four-year forensic modeling that could only replicate the collapse by removing every column virtually simultaneously — something office fires, of course, cannot do.

Then there’s the molten iron, the nanothermite found in the dust by international scientists, the 156 first responders who described explosions and were dismissed by NIST. And the physical impossibility that Jeff and I kept circling back to — why wasn’t the 100,000 tons of structural steel piled up at the bottom of the pile? Along with 90,000 tons of concrete “pancakes” in each tower? You can’t have a building “crushed” by steel, 90% of which was laterally ejected up to 600 feet, and concrete that was pulverized to a fine powder and found scattered across three square miles of Lower Manhattan.

I’ll be honest — moments like watching Jeff, a builder himself, react in real time to evidence he’d never fully absorbed before, reminded me why I keep doing this. It’s not about being right. It’s about the fact that once you see it, you can’t unsee it, and your conscience won’t let you sit quietly.

We also talked about where things stand now — Senator Ron Johnson’s involvement, the 2,000-page forensic report we’re preparing for him, and our upcoming conference in New York this September, where we’re expecting Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Brett Weinstein, and 2 dozen others to join us in pushing for the investigation we’ve been demanding for two decades.





Twenty years is a long time to carry something like this. But if you sit on truth like this, it eats at you until you do something with it. That’s why I keep showing up — on about a thousand podcasts, at a thousand speaking engagements, in front of anyone willing to listen - groups of from 3 to 3,000. Because eventually, enough people will see what I saw in 2006, and the demand for a real investigation will be impossible to ignore.