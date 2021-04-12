Biden's 2nd Amendment Attack Dog David Chipman

David Chipman, President Biden’s pick to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is a 2nd Amendment ignoring byproduct of his 25 years on the ATF.Back in the 1980's Congressional hearings before the ATF's Appropriations Subcommittee submitted testimony estimating that 75 percent of ATF gun prosecutions were aimed at ordinary citizen gun collectors with no criminal intent rather than criminals during a crack epidemic that turned major U.S. cities into war zones.In the 1990’s the ATF entrapped Randy Weaver setting in motion a ten days siege revealing the tyrannical abuse of power by federal law enforcement.During the Rodney King riots, a total of 4,690 firearms were looted and stolen. The ATF whose primary responsibility is to find those weapons recovered fewer than 200 firearms.And after 82 Branch Davidians were killed after a botched raid that lead to a 51 day siege courtesy of the ATF. David Chipman claimed during a Reddit “ask me anything” that the Branch Davidian sect cult members “...... used 2 .50 caliber Barretts to shoot down two Texas Air National Guard helicopters,...It is true we are fortunate they are not used in crime more often."Alarmingly and arrogantly Chipman later added “Please remember, however, that it was agents on the ground who let the public know the truth about these incidents when some sought to cover-up inconvenient truths.”And now Biden has introduced a slew of Executive orders including one that would have the Justice Department make 40 million gun owners using stabilizing braces... felons.If the ATF’s history is any indication. This will embolden Chipman, if nominated, to continue the ATF’s war on 2nd Amendment abiding gun enthusiasts with no criminal intent to likely be the ATF’s public enemy number one.