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A Warning For the USA: No More Compliance
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430 views • February 13, 2021
Episode #35, "A Warning For the USA: No More Compliance."
In this episode we will hear the warning from a Yugoslavian citizen whose government stole their freedom and replaced it with democratic socialism. If the USA does not heed her words, then I am afraid all is lost.
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
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Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
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Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
WimKin >> https://wimkin.com/walkinverse
In this episode we will hear the warning from a Yugoslavian citizen whose government stole their freedom and replaced it with democratic socialism. If the USA does not heed her words, then I am afraid all is lost.
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Lbry >> https://lbry.tv/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
WimKin >> https://wimkin.com/walkinverse
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