© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Bible times, the walls of Jericho came tumbling down when Joshua,
upon God’s command walked around the city walls seven times with shofars
at the ready. In a modern-day equivalent, in the presence of JAH,
similar ram’s horn exercises have been recently enacted out at the Hill
of Tara in Ireland, the city of Sheffield in England, the town of
Dunblane in Scotland, and the square-mile of Westminster in London. At
stake and featured in this film is shocking truth about The Ark of The
Covenant, the Stone of Destiny, Sovereignty and Jurisdiction, the walls
of silence over corruption at home and abroad, and just for good
measure, the identity of the Second Coming of Christ.