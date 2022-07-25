Court: Death by Corona vaccination is like death by suicide!

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The scandalous verdict of a
court: Taking a lethal risk like the Covid-19 vaccination is legally to be
considered as suicide, because the harmlessness of the vaccination is not
given. If, according to the court, voluntary vaccination is to be considered
suicide, is not mandatory vaccination ordered by the state tantamount to murder
for hire?
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