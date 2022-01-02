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Kidney Stones Prevention Protocols Jan 2nd 2022
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223 views • February 05, 2022
CORE PROGRAM >>
FULL Vitamin K2 two caps twice per day
Magnesium Potassium Citrate two to four capsules twice per day
BioLVR one capsule twice per day
Super Folate TR one capsule twice per day
Power Methyl B12 one sublingual tablet twice per day
Vein Away two capsules twice per day
Power C PLUS four capsules twice per day
Bladder Up two softgels twice per day
FULL Vitamin K2 two caps twice per day
Magnesium Potassium Citrate two to four capsules twice per day
BioLVR one capsule twice per day
Super Folate TR one capsule twice per day
Power Methyl B12 one sublingual tablet twice per day
Vein Away two capsules twice per day
Power C PLUS four capsules twice per day
Bladder Up two softgels twice per day
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