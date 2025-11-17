Wartime Analysis - From Obama to Nuremberg 2.0 | Eyes on Gitmo

In this intense monthly broadcast, host John Michael Chambers and his panel of retired military experts—Brigadier General Blaine Holt, Lieutenant Colonel Matt Mack, Captain Pete, and Mr. 107—deliver a sweeping wartime analysis. The discussion begins with a searing indictment of Barack Obama, accused of war crimes and treason, setting the stage for why "all roads lead to Gitmo."





The panel then dissects key strategic battles:





The Epstein Trap: Analyzing why the release of client lists is a calculated move that could ensnare figures like Bill Clinton, and the deeper, sinister intelligence operations behind the island.





The Case of Tina Peters: An urgent and emotional plea for the release of the Colorado election official, framed as a political prisoner whose freedom is a litmus test for the administration's resolve and a rallying cry for the movement.





Internal Sabotage: A recurring theme of the "rats" and "soy boys" within the administration who are allegedly obstructing justice, delaying actions, and making President Trump look "impotent."





The Coming Reckoning: The conversation looks ahead to the mechanisms of justice, from grand juries to the prospect of "Nuremberg 2.0" tribunals at Guantanamo Bay for figures like Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Covid-era officials.





