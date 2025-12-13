A strike by the FAB of the (Russian) 11th Guards Army of the Air Force and Air Defense on high-rise buildings in Gulyaypole, Zaporizhia region, where the enemy had fire points and observation posts. Footage @voin_dv.

✨The assault on the city continues.

Adding from Rybar, forwarded from Two Majors:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of December 13, 2025

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces continued to cut off power in the Odessa region: "almost the entire region was left without electricity" after our strikes on substations, the enemy's channels complain. During the day, a ship was damaged in the port by a "Gerani" strike. Serious power outages are reported in Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, the occupied part of the Kherson region by the AFU.

▪️At night, the enemy attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, one civilian was killed. In the Rostov region, UAF drones were shot down in Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky and Verkhne-Don districts. In the evening, the Air Defense system destroyed 3 UAVs on the border of the Tula and Kaluga regions. For the entire daylight hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 47 UAVs shot down over our rear regions.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces continues active offensive actions on several frontline sectors. The UAF launched three counterattacks in the area of Andreevka, enemy infantry groups were destroyed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone hit a private house in the village of Biryuch, a woman was seriously injured. Under attacks in Shebekino, Grafovka, Yasnye Zori, Graivoron, Gora-Podol, Dorogoshch, Chapayevsky, Glotovo, Golovchino, Konovalovo, Ray, Krasny Pahar, on the Kazinka - Ryabiki road, a car was damaged by a drone strike.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces continue to advance in Vilcha and Prilipka, and have also reached the outskirts of Volchanskie Khutory. There is progress in the Melovoe-Khatnye section of the front to expand our troops' control over the border.

▪️ In liberated Seversk, the area is being cleared, and the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating their positions.

▪️ In Krasnoarmeysky (Pokrovsky) the Russian Defense Ministry organized a press tour for Russian journalists, which demonstrated our troops' control over the liberated city. On the Druzhkovsky front, reports of battles in the area of Pankovka, Vladimirovka and Sofievka are coming in.

▪️ On the eastern Zaporozhye front, the Eastern Group of Forces continues the battle for Gulyaypole. Our are using FABs and heavy weapons to destroy UAF positions in the settlement.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, confrontations continue in Novodanilovka, the enemy is operating in the northern part of the settlement. There are battles in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. UAF drones attacked the Kamensko-Dneprovsky municipal district.