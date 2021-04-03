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People who received COVID-19 vaccine shaking. Hospitals & ER all empty. Doctors say pandemic is lie
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761 views • April 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). The AI femtobot “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cube gene-changing hive-mind 5G remote assassination Wuhan COVID-19 vaccine is either killing or paralyzing the humans’ nervous system. These doctors are saying that the vaccine is a test on people. The doctors are not reading or listening or believing anything we real Christians have been warning them. The COVID-19 vaccine is not a test on people, because the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites have had it for many years, waiting for the day they will kick start their NWO COVID-19 fake pandemic. They have already tested it on thousands of humans, because they MILAB-alien-abduct 40 to 60 million humans every year as laboratory dissection specimens and Mars planet mining slaves and cyborg soldier sales to 1000 nephilim & chimera alien species and human meat livestock food and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “Bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual human sacrifice Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophle cannibal Satanist child sex slaves. The cowardly traitor pastors and millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes do not warn the humans about this 40 to 60 million humans abducted as slaves, because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and all their families getting massacred, and all their incomes cut off, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and getting ridiculed as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business customers and friends and employers and bosses and customers and coworkers. They worship self and family and money and pastors’ jobs and safety and comfort and prideful reputations and careers and retirement pensions over Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, even when Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Judgment is falling on the medical professionals first, who receive the vaccine first, for they have made hundreds of millions of humans sick by their profiteering medical science Atlantis Babylonian Watcher fallen angel witchcraft alchemy industry, and the religious Christian convert hordes who have flooded and taken over God’s Church, and redefined the Bible verses, and rebelled against women’s head coverings, and kicked out Jesus and the real Christians from their churches, will also receive judgment. The Luciferase biometric ID tattoo microneedle patch 4th COVID-19 vaccine will be the “Mark of the Beast,” which all the dumb sinful wicked End Times generation human homo-sapiens specie populace will rush to get, once the NWO nephilims & chimeras and fallen angels start killing all the people who received the first 3 injection COVID-19 vaccines with their 5G remote assassination weapon, and making it look like a COVID-19 outbreak. Once they receive the vaccine, they would no longer have human soul DNAs, so they will not be able to get saved by Jesus’ salvation. The vaccine has chimera animal genes and higher dimensional fallen angel genes and T-Veronica virus genes and they will become hive-mind zombies who demons will be able to inhabit. God does not recognize those who receive this “Mark of the Beast” as humans any longer. No one has identified the existence of the COVID-19 virus. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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