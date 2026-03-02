BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
State Funeral Rites For Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei In Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1354 followers
Follow
33 views • 1 day ago

State Funeral Rites For Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei In Iran (several videos found, last night)

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran in support of the Republic’s authorities, despite explosions and active air defenses overhead.

Gathered in memory of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, they refuse to leave the squares, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans as air defenses intercept Epstein Coalition missiles above them.

Iran has commenced funeral proceedings for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - despite ongoing attacks by the US-Israeli forces.

➡️THE FUNERAL PROTOCOL: Unlike standard Islamic burial practices, martyrs ("shahid") are exempt from the ritual washing (ghusl) and shrouding (kafan) procedures. 

➡️Under Shiite tradition, those who die "in the path of God" are buried in the clothes they wore at the time of death. The body is placed in a simple wooden coffin for transport.

➡️State Funeral in Tehran: The coffin is currently lying in at the University of Tehran in central Tehran.

 According to reports, senior leaders, clerics, and elders are paying final respects at ceremonies in Tehran, joined by thousands of mourners who have gathered at Enghelab (Revolution) Square and other major squares in the city, dressed in black, chanting "death to America" and "death to Israel" while waving Iranian flags and holding portraits of the late leader.

➡️Mass processions have been reported allover Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad and other major Iranian cities, as well as abroad.

➡️Martyr Status - State media and authorities refer to Khamenei's death as "martyrdom" (shahadat), a designation under Iranian law for those killed by enemy action.

➡️During the funeral rites, attacks on Iran and air defense activity continue. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
