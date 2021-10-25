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The Legal process of being 'saved': Not many make it - do the math
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116 views • October 25, 2021
This video shows you that not many people make it into the Kingdom of God, as scripture tells us. What we have presented is what we got from the Lord Jesus Christ PERSONALLY when we asked why so few people get “saved”. This video was an eye-opener for us, and we are sure it will be an eye-opener for you as well.
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
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