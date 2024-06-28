Lyme Disease Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:24 - Vitamin D & sunshine. You said 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. I heard (years ago) to avoid the sun from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Is the latter outdated info?

00:02:33 - I have ALL these symptoms. My heart was checked, and they said it was ok but it's not. Will cardiac MRI show anything? Nothing is helping me. I’ve been sick for 29 months straight since the virus Dec 2021.

00:06:07 - I got bit 2 years ago. I didn’t get treatment for two weeks. The symptoms that caused me to go to the doctor were dizziness and a growing bullseye. The treatment did wipe out the rest of my energy for five more days. What other options are there?

00:09:00 - Does your son and his family use preventative oil treatments? How does that work for them?

00:09:18 - Moved to Germany 20 years ago and my 2 dogs got them continually. They had a lot of hair so sometimes I would miss them. Had a little tool to yank them out but didn't do anything else and they never got any problems. My 4-year-old got one on the back of her neck and I have had some so I did the same and had no problems. Never did more and never got problems.

00:09:48 - (Comment from Dr. B’s Son). The commenter from Germany represents the general mentality of Europeans. Ticks are a normal aspect of life. In Poland, people are extremely active and enjoy the countryside whenever possible, hiking, biking, hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms and berries, etc.

Nobody is concerned about or scared of ticks. I have 4 outdoor/indoor animals that I check daily for ticks. If you do not remove them immediately, they will begin to swell with blood and will eventually swell so big that they fall off naturally.

There are no natural or even chemical products that will prevent ticks from biting/attaching to you or your animals. We have tried them all, even the toxic and terrible ones. We focus on removing the ticks as soon as possible because it prevents skin irritation and swelling. The tick removal lasso works best. We check each other and all our animals sometimes multiple times per day because we are always outside in the forest.

Focus on cultivating a healthy immune system and get plenty of sunlight especially directly on the area where the tick has bitten you. Sunlight helps tremendously to sterilize the skin. Apply moist heat to shrink the swelling and increase the immune response.

The most important thing is a healthy mindset. Fear and anxiety is an immune system inhibitor. There is no fear campaign in Poland and strangely there is no Lyme Disease here.

00:12:31 - I woke up one morning with full-body pain. The hospital ruled out rheumatoid inflammation & other diseases and left me with Lyme, confirmed by blood tests. I had a very bad year and I hardly even remember it, but it was so bad that I thought I was going to die. The conventional medicine did not know what to do with me anymore. Within a couple of years of working with an alternative medicine doctor, I started to get better, but my joint problems remained. My feet and hands hurt, I can't clench my fist, and my arm is weak.

I exercise as much as my body allows me to and eat healthy and clean all my life. Everything you have mentioned I have used and still use. However, the rest of the problem has been bothering me and I can't find a solution.









