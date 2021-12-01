Devolution: with Patel Patriot | By Executive Orders, Who is in Charge?

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This clip goes into the infrastructure for the "continuation of government" outlined in the Executive orders that President Trump signed in December 2020 (yes). This is beyond interesting.
Is Trump actually controlling anything? How could Biden be allowed to destroy our country like this? Is there any evidence that devolution is actually taking place?
Join me for this LIVE interview with Patel Patriot. I have A LOT of questions.
Follow me on Telegram: http://t.me/maninamerica