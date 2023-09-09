Judicial Watch | Jan 6 Documents Show Biden DOJ Abused Constitution

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch:NEW! Jan 6 Documents Show Biden DOJ Abused Constitution





READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/january-6-protestors-targeted/

Judicial Watch received 90 pages of records from the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, a component of the Department of Justice, in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that detail the extensive apparatus the Biden Justice Department set up to investigate and prosecute January 6 protestors.’’





The documents were uncovered by FOIA lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI for records related to the death of Ashli Babbitt (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:21-cv-02462)).





SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/





VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org











