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Hillary Clinton's America | Dinesh D'Souza and Stefan Molyneux
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172 views • January 24, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3372/hillary-clintons-america-dinesh-dsouza-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3372-hillary-clintons-america-dinesh-dsouza-and-stefan-molyneux
Did you know that the Democratic Party is historically the party of slavery, segregation and domestic terrorism? Do you know about Hillary Clinton's close relationship with Senator Robert C. Byrd who was a former Ku Klux Klan member?
Dinesh D'Souza joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party" and the unspoken truths the mainstream media hides from the general population.
Dinesh D'Souza is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the creator of "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," the top-grossing documentary of 2016, which is in theaters now!
Dinesh D'Souza's Website: http://www.dineshdsouza.com
Hillary's America: http://www.hillarysamericathemovie.com
Book: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party: http://www.fdrurl.com/Hillarys-America
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3372/hillary-clintons-america-dinesh-dsouza-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3372-hillary-clintons-america-dinesh-dsouza-and-stefan-molyneux
Did you know that the Democratic Party is historically the party of slavery, segregation and domestic terrorism? Do you know about Hillary Clinton's close relationship with Senator Robert C. Byrd who was a former Ku Klux Klan member?
Dinesh D'Souza joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party" and the unspoken truths the mainstream media hides from the general population.
Dinesh D'Souza is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the creator of "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," the top-grossing documentary of 2016, which is in theaters now!
Dinesh D'Souza's Website: http://www.dineshdsouza.com
Hillary's America: http://www.hillarysamericathemovie.com
Book: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party: http://www.fdrurl.com/Hillarys-America
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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