💥 Second video of the new FAB-3000 glide bomb - 70 AFU possibly eliminated

💥🇺🇦 Second video of the new FAB-3000 glide bomb has been published.

Again the target was a Ukrainian deployment point in Liptsy, Kharkov region.

Reports suggest that up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the strike, even though it was not a direct hit on the building.

The blast radius and shrapnel range of this bomb is quite significant.

Adding 21st:

Based on just two available facts about the use of FAB-3000 with UMPC, it is, of course, too early to draw far-reaching conclusions. Those same FAB-500s at the very beginning also sometimes smeared shamelessly, but now they have begun to hit noticeably better.

However, at the moment it is obvious that if the problem with the accuracy of the ammunition cannot be solved, then the feasibility of its use for most purposes will raise very big questions .

The reality is that it is much more effective to drop four 500 or even 250 kg bombs on a building, but which will hit it, killing and wounding those inside, than one three-ton bomb, which will provide unrealistic emotions to everyone sitting inside, but will simply miss.

Aircraft bombs with UMPC in smaller calibers still sometimes experience problems with undershooting, overshooting, or malfunctioning. But this is compensated by the widespread use: a miss of one or even two of the four bombs dropped on a target will be less critical than a miss of one single bomb dropped.

Let's hope that they will be able to compensate for the deviation, or they will select more suitable targets for the existing CEP.