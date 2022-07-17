Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Mystery of Prodigies

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VA #92 Creator Reveals the Mystery of Prodigies
Description:
Are people showing prodigious talent at a very young age proof for the existence of God? What can we learn from the example of low-functioning people with extraordinary gifts, known as autistic savants? Why do so many prodigies fail at life and get side-tracked with problems despite their talents? Are there prodigies in the after-life? Can the prodigious talent of prodigies be the accumulated experience of many lifetimes throughout the Universe? Creator explains how we all become prodigies when we go back to the light, and how we can unlock that potential with divine help. Join us!
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