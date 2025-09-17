© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov inspected the “Center” grouping of forces. Key points from his statements:
➡️Russian troops are advancing on almost all fronts in the Special Military Operation zone.
➡️The “West” grouping is pushing forward in Kupyansk.
➡️Russian forces have entered Pleshcheyevka; fighting continues near Konstantinovka on the Aleksandro-Kalinovsky axis.
➡️The “East” grouping is advancing in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.
➡️The fiercest battles are on the Krasnoarmeysk axis, where Ukrainian forces have redeployed troops at the expense of other sectors.
➡️The liberation of Kirovsk on the Krasny Liman axis is nearing completion.
➡️Assault units of the “South” grouping are moving forward in Seversk.
➡️Ukrainian forces have been completely driven out of the Serebryansk forest; Russian troops are fighting in Yampol.
➡️Operations continue to eliminate enemy forces trapped south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir.