Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov inspected the “Center” grouping of forces. Key points from his statements:

➡️Russian troops are advancing on almost all fronts in the Special Military Operation zone.

➡️The “West” grouping is pushing forward in Kupyansk.

➡️Russian forces have entered Pleshcheyevka; fighting continues near Konstantinovka on the Aleksandro-Kalinovsky axis.

➡️The “East” grouping is advancing in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.

➡️The fiercest battles are on the Krasnoarmeysk axis, where Ukrainian forces have redeployed troops at the expense of other sectors.





➡️The liberation of Kirovsk on the Krasny Liman axis is nearing completion.

➡️Assault units of the “South” grouping are moving forward in Seversk.

➡️Ukrainian forces have been completely driven out of the Serebryansk forest; Russian troops are fighting in Yampol.

➡️Operations continue to eliminate enemy forces trapped south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir.