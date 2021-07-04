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Dr. Hamer, solo contra todos
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677 views • July 04, 2021
"Dr. Hamer, solo contra todos". Coproducción belga-canadiense realizado por Jean Jacques Crèvecoeur y producido por Jacquanou Sem Productions Inc. (2008). VOSE. Traducido y subtitulado al castellano por Pilar Perez (2021). Duración: 38 minutos. Documental que nos resume la vida y obra del Dr. Hamer y sus duros años donde estuvo preso en la cárcel más grande y de máxima seguridad francesa. Aunque estuvo solo contra la comunidad científica, el pueblo siempre estuvo con él. Gracias Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer por todo. Salud y ¡VIVA LA MEDICINA SAGRADA!
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