What Christopher Wray has been doing prior to joining the FBI?

Do you know Christopher Wray has been an attorney since 2000, prior to the FBI?

Do you know Christopher Wray is a partner of King & Spalding law firm?

Do you know Christopher Wray made $14 million in 2016 prior to becoming the director of the FBI?

克里斯托弗•雷在加入 FBI 之前一直在做什麼？

你知道雷(Wray)在加入聯邦調查局之前, 從 2000 年開始是一名律師嗎?

你知道雷(Wray)是金恩与斯伯丁律師事務所的合夥人嗎？

你知道雷(Wray)在成為聯邦調查局局長之前在 2016 年賺了 1400 萬美元嗎？

