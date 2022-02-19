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Governments Claim to Have Heard the People (But Won't End Mandates)
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54 views • February 19, 2022
Rebel News. 2-17-2022.
Tamara Ugolini was in downtown Toronto this past weekend for a rally supporting the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. Speaking to those in attendance, Tamara heard how protesters feel like government leaders claim to have "heard" the people, like Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, yet they still refuse to end COVID mandates.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3GZMAfM
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv72lh-governments-claim-to-have-heard-the-people-but-wont-end-mandates.html
Tamara Ugolini was in downtown Toronto this past weekend for a rally supporting the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. Speaking to those in attendance, Tamara heard how protesters feel like government leaders claim to have "heard" the people, like Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, yet they still refuse to end COVID mandates.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3GZMAfM
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv72lh-governments-claim-to-have-heard-the-people-but-wont-end-mandates.html
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