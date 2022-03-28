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Dr. Anthony Fauci (claims and accusations) Facts not fiction?
The Hips News Channel
The Hips News Channel
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As we conclude this 3 part series, we are getting closer to uncovering more into Dr. Fauci’s career and see the man we know as Dr. Anthony Fauci as his real true self.

We Listened to interviews, bio’s, news sources, and Slowly reveal the career of Dr. Fauci and watch it unfold in front of us.

Over the 7 presidents Dr. Fauci has served the America government and in his career the challenges, choices, now critical charges he is now facing and being the head and handling infectious diseases, was the decisions handled correctly or could there have been other options in regards taken to prevent what we known that has taken place over the last 30yrs.

From his mishandling of HIV to the actions the pandemic he has been called a murder.

His involvement with China, 207, 2018 ( international advisory board), council on global relations, NIAID, etc)!
Allegations of having DNA patrons on humans, experiments with DNA, Perjury in Congress, incriminating emails the best seller Novel” the Real Anthony Fauci” and the “ the Fauci Dossier”.

People are seeking the truth, and can he be trusted, are We all in danger?…and uncover these answers to these questions and allegations that we all need to know about Dr. Anthony Fauci?
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booksciencecongressgovernmentdossieranthonyfaucihipsnews
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