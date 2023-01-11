NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/11/2023

Today's update is about the FAA's NOTAM system failure this morning all over this nation. Havent heard jets and alirliners coming in and landing? This is the reason, but is the government really doing what it should be?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.