A Christmas Without Festivities in Bethlehem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Christmas is celebrated amid sadness, reflecting the ongoing suffering of Palestinians and their pursuit of peace. Interview: Priest Dr. Munther Isaac.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 24/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video