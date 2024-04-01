Create New Account
FAB-3000: Russia’s new devastating bomb creates serious problems for Ukraine
The Prisoner
9037 Subscribers
429 views
Published 14 hours ago

Further Info:

Russia Begins Large-Scale Production of Three Tonnes FAB-3000 Bombs

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/russia-begins-large-scale-production-of-three-tonnes-fab-3000-bombs/

The explosive power of the FAB-3000 will allow Russian forces to smash Ukrainian underground bunkers, which often serve as hideouts for senior Ukrainian officers and NATO advisors, explained Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley.

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Russian News

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/russian-news/3325/422

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.

Source - Nancy Drewberry and Defence Security Asia

