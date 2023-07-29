Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Swedish CV-9040 IFV ambushed by Russian RPG 7 on Kremennaya
channel image
The Prisoner
8661 Subscribers
Shop now
323 views
Published 16 hours ago

Swedish CV-9040 Infantry Fighting Vehicle was ambushed by RPG-7 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade shells from the Russian 20th Guards Army on Kremennaya. CV-9040 manufactured by Saab, was delivered by Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russian assault unit. As a result, the two vehicles were destroyed after encountering Russian RPG-7 systems.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
ifvswedish cv-9040russian rpg 7

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket