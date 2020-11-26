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EP 2211-6PM WE ARE OFFICIALLY AT WAR! SIDNEY POWELL's "KRAKEN" IS DOD CYBER WARFARE PROGRAM
The Pete Santilli Show
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88 views • November 26, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2211-6PM EASTERN
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2020
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=1923744500 

Kracken!!! Who knew it is a Department of Defense Cyber Warfare Program? It Tracks Systems and aquires evidence of nefarious activities and crimes committed by The Deep State! When Sidney Powell stated she HAS RELEASED THE KRAKEN, most of us thought of Clash of the Titans and cheered her on for her gutsy remark. She never blinked and held a stern, a serious face when she said it. She wasn’t joking and now we know why! The “Kraken” is  a Department of Defense-run cyber warfare program that tracks and hacks various other systems to acquire evidence of nefarious actions by the deep state!President Trump and the loyal patriots in the Military and Space Command now have all the evidence of voter fraud and election related treason. This will be used against the enemies of America!  https://bit.ly/2J47fra 

SPECIAL GUEST:  Patrick Bergy is an IT security specialist, former candidate for Supervisor of Elections, and PFC in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he deployed around the world working as a military contractor providing IT support for the Department of Defense. One of Patrick’s most notable projects was in pioneering social media psychological warfare, also known as Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA, for the Department of Defense in 2008. This was at a time when social media  networks and smart phones were just taking off. Patrick understood the potential threat such capabilities posed for the very core of U.S. democracy, election integrity. He believed it was already being used by hostile foreign governments.







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